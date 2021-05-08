Left Menu

Meghalaya govt extends lockdown in East Khasi Hills District till May 17

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 08-05-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 18:45 IST
In order to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Meghalaya government on Saturday extended lockdown in East Khasi Hills district till May 17, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said.

State capital Shillong is located in East Khasi Hills district.

Earlier, a complete lockdown had been imposed in the district from 8 PM of May 5 to 5 AM of May 10.

Of the new 297 COVID-19 cases recorded in the northeastern state on Friday, 180 were recorded in the East Khasi Hills district alone.

Out of the total 199 COVID-19 fatalities in Meghalaya till Friday, 168 deaths were reported from the district.

The deputy chief minister said that weekend lockdown will continue throughout the state from 10 PM every Friday up to 5 AM every Monday.

The remaining papers of the Class 12 examination of the state board have been postponed until further orders, he said.

During the lockdown, shops selling essential commodities will be open but will have to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety measures. PTI JOP MM MM

