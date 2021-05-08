Left Menu

Woman, granddaughter killed in elephant attack in Odisha

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 08-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 20:32 IST
A 60-year-old tribal woman and her granddaughter were trampled to death by a wild elephant in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday, a forest official said.

The tusker attacked Kandari Murmu and her eight-year- old granddaughter, Meghna, when they went to Tunghuru forest under Bisoi range of Similipal National Park to collect leaves of some plants, and killed them on the spot, he said.

Another woman, who also went to the forest along with them, was seriously injured in the elephant attack, Bisoi Range Officer Pradeep Kumar Prusty said.

She was rescued and admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here.

The two bodies were also recovered from the forest, the official added.

