Delhi's WCD Dept sets up task force to address issues faced by COVID-affected children

The Delhi government's Women and Child Development Department has set up a task force across districts to resolve issues faced by children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, a statement said.

The members of the district task force (DTF) include WCD officers, child protection officers, chairman of child welfare committee (CWC), sub-divisional magistrate (HQ) as the nominee of the district magistrate, and a nominated member from the Delhi Commission For Protection of Child Rights, it said.

Members of district childline, One Stop Centre and Legal Service Authority shall be co-opted as associates in the DTF, the statement said.

A virtual orientation was held for all DTF members on Friday, it said.

The objective of this meet was to develop a common understanding of roles and responsibilities of the DTF for coordination with other concerned agencies to provide immediate care and protection to all children affected due to COVID-19, effective management of Child Care Institutions, and better resource convergence to strengthen the child care services, the statement said.

WCD Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam urged the DTF members to share the status of things with the Central Control Unit set up at the WCD headquarters. He also suggested that de-addiction centres like the one at Sultanpuri should be established in all districts.

During the meeting, it was informed that the department has set up two quarantine centres for children so that new admissions sent through CWCs do not get mixed up with the existing residents.

The WCD Department, through its network of Anganwadi services and the newly created Saheli Samnavay Kendra (SSK), has been training Anganwadi workers for spreading awareness in the community and especially women and children about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the statement said.