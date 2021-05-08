Left Menu

Fake Remdesivir: Cops raid shop of MP man held in Guj bust

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 08-05-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 21:51 IST
The shop and other premises of a Jabalpur-based businessman picked up by Gujarat police for allegedly dealing in fake Remdesivir injections were raided on Saturday, an official said here.

Sapan Jain was held by Gujarat police from here on Friday, after which local police raided his shop and other premises a day later to gather details about his fake Remdesivir sales network, said Additional Superintendent of Police Rohit Kashwani.

Jain was held after Gujarat police on May 1 busted a factory in Surat making fake Remdesivir injections, officials added.

