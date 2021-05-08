Left Menu

Netizens laud Delhi govt for 'smooth execution' of COVID-19 vaccination drive

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 08-05-2021 23:22 IST
Netizens laud Delhi govt for ‘smooth execution’ of COVID-19 vaccination drive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Netizens flooded social media platforms with "Thank You" messages for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government, praising them for ''orderly arrangements'' and ''smooth execution'' of the ongoing third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Many took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to share their experiences of getting vaccinated in the mega drive, which they said was done by ''calm professionals'' in a seamless manner while maintaining all coronavirus protocols.

''@ArvindKejriwal Thank you, Sir, you are really the unique CM I saw, I got vaccinated yesterday, the management was incredible there was proper social distancing and the doctor was very polite towards all vaccine takers.. We are proud to hv CM like you... AK70,'' read the tweet of a Twitter handle @VInduriya.

''Got my first dose of Covishield today at Jhandelwalan ....good and orderly arrangements at the vaccination centre....helpful staff and officials....Thank you @ArvindKejriwal and @msisodia for the well managed vaccination... #vaccinated #Covishield #VaccineForAll,'' tweeted one Romil Kumar.

Neha Poonia wrote, ''First shot White heavy check mark Hats off to the officials at the vaccination centre. They were pleasant, professional and calm even as they worked through this unbearable heat. They've done a tremendous job ensuring safe distancing + ventilation. Well done, @ArvindKejriwal & team.'' Laxmi Kant Dubey, who heads the vaccination centre RSBV at West Vinod Nagar, said what has impressed most people is that they are not made to wait much and due process is followed in the vaccination drive and paying attention to minutest details.

The centre, which has five sites and is vaccinating almost 750 people every day since May 3, is fully ventilated and sanitised twice a day, he said.

''People are very happy. My visitors' register is filled with good remarks. We have a medical room and wheelchairs are available on gates for the disabled, and follow all guidelines to a tee. For each site, we have allotted three rooms. While the first room is waiting for the area, the second and third are for vaccination and observation,'' Dubey told PTI.

The sentiments are echoed by other heads of vaccination centres as well, like Renu and Jayanti Gupta from Government Girls Senior Secondary School (Chhattarpur) and Shaheed Captain Sanjeev Dahiya Sarvodaya Vidyalya Sector 9 Rohini, respectively.

''My teachers tell me that many people come to them and give a thumbs-up for the facilities provided in the vaccination centre. I guess much of its credit goes to the administration. We, on our part, are following all the guidelines and make the process as smooth as possible,'' said Jayanti Gupta.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the number of COVID-19 vaccination centres will be increased three times in Delhi and demanded that the Centre supply around 2.6 crore vaccine doses for inoculation of all people in the national capital in the next three months.

Currently, vaccination is going on at 100 centres in Delhi. The number of centres will be increased to 250-300 by the Delhi government, he said in an online briefing.

Delhi has been vaccinating more than one lakh people every day. This includes around 50,000 people in the age group of 18-44 years and 50,000 aged 45 years and above, he added.

Since several of the vaccination centres are Delhi government schools, Delhiites--especially those who visited these schools for the first time--applauded the government for its work in developing school infrastructure and education reforms.

''@ArvindKejriwal I got myself and my wife vaccinated on 5th May at a govt school. Must say it was 100 times more cleaner and better managed than a hospital. Everything was so well planned and the process was super smooth. Thanks to u,'' tweeted Vivek Shrivastava ''Got my #covidshot in #Delhi Today in Sarkari School. Very well organized vaccination drive. Heard so much about schools development in Delhi; Today have seen my true development. Thank you @AamAadmiParty@ArvindKejriwal @msisodia,'' tweeted Himanshu Jain.

''Had a lovely vaccination experience at North Delhi's Dhakka area Govt Boys school. Was stunned to see the infrastructure and facilities in a Govt school. I must say @ArvindKejriwal govt & Dy CM @msisodia not leaving any stone unturned for education reform. @AamAadmiParty,'' tweeted Kabir Goswami.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

