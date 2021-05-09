Global Teacher Prize winner Ranjitsinh Disale joins new student prize panel

Left Menu

PTI | London | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:24 IST
Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjitsinh Disale has joined the new Global Student Prize Academy alongside the likes of Hollywood actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

Disale, a primary school teacher from the village of Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra who bagged the USD 1-million prize at the end of last year, will join the judging panel of the USD 50,000 sister award to the Global Teacher Prize launched by the Varkey Foundation with Chegg.org – the non-profit arm of education technology company Chegg. The Global Student Prize has been created as a new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students making an impact on learning and society at large.

“Students have limitless potential and the world at their feet, as long as the right education is made available to them and we let them know how valued they are,” said Disale.

“The Global Student Prize has been launched to shine a light on their stories and hear their voices. I am so proud to join the academy and support such an inspiring cause,” he said.

Disale joins actors Kutcher and Kunis as well as US women's national soccer team player Julie Ertz and her husband, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, as members of the Global Student Prize Academy.

They have been chosen based on having a history of mentoring students in their studies or careers, having campaigned on behalf of student issues or having expertise in education and young people.

“I admire Chegg’s passion for helping young people as they prepare to inherit an uncertain world,” said Kutcher.

“It’s important that we recognise and support deserving student role models at this time. I would urge students everywhere to consider applying before the 16 May deadline,” he said.

“This generation of students hold an increasingly uncertain future in their hands and so the importance of a good education has never been more important. Now more than ever, we must hear their voices,” added Kunis.

Members of the Academy, which also includes education and NGO leaders from around the world, will pick the final winner of the Chegg.org Global Student Prize, expected to be announced in Paris in November.

“Students throughout the world during the pandemic have shown great strength, focus and determination to keep learning and keep fighting for their future. They deserve huge praise and recognition for never giving up,” said Lila Thomas, Head of Chegg.org.

“Whatever the question, education is the answer. Now more than ever, we must shine a light on inspiring students who hold the future in their hands,” added Varkey Foundation founder Sunny Varkey.

The prize, which has a closing entry date of May 16, will be narrowed down to a Top 50 shortlist and Top 10 finalists, with the winner chosen from the top 10 finalists by the Global Student Prize Academy. It is open to students worldwide who are at least 16 years old and enrolled in an academic institution or training and skills programme. Part-time students, as well as students enrolled in online courses, are also eligible.

