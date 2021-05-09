Left Menu

Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium

He added that he was very empathetic with the concerns of a Japanese public that has shown in polls it overwhelmingly opposes holding the Olympics during a pandemic.Outside the stadium, the scene was different with about one hundred anti-Olympic protesters marching around the venue in central Tokyo chanting and holding posters that read Olympics Kill The Poor and Olympics Just Stop It. There is an infectious disease going on and so I think they should spend more money on medical care, said Takashi Sakamoto, who attended the rally.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 09-05-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 17:27 IST
Two Tokyo Olympics: Inside and outside the National Stadium
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI

Seated inside Tokyo's new $1.4 billion National Stadium, Sebastian Coe again tried to reassure athletes and skeptical residents of Japan that the postponed Olympics will be safe when they open in just under 11 weeks.

An IOC member and two-time Olympic gold medalist, Coe heads track and field's world governing body World Athletics, which ran a test event on Sunday with 420 athletes — only nine of whom entered from outside Japan to compete.

The Olympics and Paralympics will draw 15,000 athletes and tens of thousands of officials, judges, media and broadcasters. They will enter a country that has essentially had its borders sealed for more than a year.

"I recognize that nine athletes coming for a test event is very different from thousands of competitors coming to this city over the course of the summer months," Coe said. He added that he was "very empathetic" with the concerns of a Japanese public that has shown in polls it overwhelmingly opposes holding the Olympics during a pandemic.

Outside the stadium, the scene was different with about one hundred "anti-Olympic" protesters marching around the venue in central Tokyo chanting and holding posters that read: "Olympics Kill The Poor" and "Olympics — Just Stop It." "There is an infectious disease going on and so I think they should spend more money on medical care," said Takashi Sakamoto, who attended the rally. He said he works in warehouses and cleans buildings.

''Even before the pandemic, there were people who can't buy food and became homeless, and the pandemic has made things worse," he added.

Miyuki Otomo, a retired teacher attending the rally, called the Olympics a "horrendous event'' that is being pushed on the public for commercial reasons.

"If the Olympics were really a normal event, they would simply cancel it because of the pandemic." Opposition to the Olympics seems to be rising in Japan, though the small rally belied that. An online petition asking for the games to be canceled attracted 300,000 signatures in just three days and was still climbing Sunday. Some medical officials in Japan have also suggested the Olympics be canceled, as did the British Medical Journal in a editorial last month. The virus and its spreading variants are taxing Japan's health-care system with only 2% of the population vaccinated. Olympic organizers have asked for 10,000 medical specialists to help during the games, but say their deployment will not affect ordinary Japanese.

Despite public opposition, all signs point to the Olympics opening on July 23. Japan has officially spent $15.4 billion on the Olympics — some estimates suggest twice that — and the International Olympic Committee relies on billions in television broadcast income that has been stalled by the pandemic.

"Absolutely, it's going ahead," IOC vice president John Coates said Saturday speaking in Australia. Coates has been in charge of the IOC's preparations in Tokyo.

Starting with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, to organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto, the message has been the same: the games can be held and will be "safe and secure," usually citing World Health Organization guidance.

Hashimoto was forced to backpedal on Friday. She encouraged IOC President Thomas Bach not to make a pending visit to Japan this month with a state of emergency in Tokyo and elsewhere extended until May 31 because of the spreading virus. It was to end on Tuesday.

Japan has attributed almost 11,000 deaths to COVID — good by world standards but poor compared to Asian neighbors like Taiwan and Vietnam.

The IOC announced a few days go that vaccine developers Pfizer and BioNTech would donate doses to inoculate athletes and officials preparing for Tokyo. The IOC has repeatedly said the Olympics were being organized as if the vaccines were not available but has pushed hard to get athletes vaccinated.

Several Japanese athletes competing in the meet were asked if they would take the vaccine. Most said they needed to think about it, but Japanese 5,000-meter runner Hitomi Niiya said she opposed putting athletes at the front of the line.

"I don't think athletes should be treated specially," she said. "I think all lives matter and I don't think it's a matter of priority. Athletes and the general public are all the same and should be treated fairly." Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee said in a recent post that she had been asked by online followers to pull out of the games.

Ikee, who termed the messages "painful," was diagnosed just over two years ago with leukemia, and has made a valiant comeback to land a place on Japan's Olympic squad. She has been portrayed by organizers as a heroic symbol of the games.

"I understand it is inevitable and natural that many people are demanding the Olympics be canceled," she wrote. "All the athletes, including myself, feel all we can do is to accept what gets decided — if the Olympics go on or not — and do our best if they are on." Coe acknowledged these Olympics would not be "business as usual." "Is it perfect? No,'' he said. ''But the vast majority of athletes I speak to are just wanting to get into the games, understanding that it will not be the type of games they have experienced before."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amarinder Singh urges PM Modi to increase oxygen, vaccine supplies

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the states oxygen quota and ensure urgent supplies of anti-COVID-19 vaccines.The chief minister raised these issues when Modi called him up to di...

25-bed Covid hospital set up in just 24 hours in Rajasthan's Barmer by modifying containers

Amid surging Covid-19 cases, a team of over 100 people set up a 25-bed makeshift hospital in just 24 hours in a nondescript village in Rajasthans Barmer district by modifying eight bunkhouse containers.Built entirely with the contribution o...

At least 68 killed in Afghan school blast, families bury victims

The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistans capital Kabul has risen to 68, Afghan officials said on Sunday, with doctors struggling to provide medical care to 165 injured and officials trying to identify bodies. Multip...

Gangwar complains about COVID situation in Bareilly, tells UP CM officials don't take calls

Union minister Santosh Gangwar has complained to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath about COVID-19 management in Bareilly, saying officials dont take calls and government health centres send back patients for referrals from the di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021