Left Menu

J&K Tribal Affairs Department to sponsor students for skill training

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 09-05-2021 21:52 IST
J&K Tribal Affairs Department to sponsor students for skill training
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Tribal Affairs Department has initiated a process to sponsor 250 students for skill development training.

Tribal Affairs Department Secretary Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said on Sunday, ''The skill development training landscape needed to be reoriented with emergent requirements and employment markets.'' ''Aviation sector is a fast growing field facing acute shortage of commercial pilots and flight staff, particularly in South Asia, which is a great opportunity for skilled and trained youth for which an annual batch of 10 commercial pilots and 20 cabin crew will be sponsored by the department," he said. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, there is a need to diversify the health sector and strengthen primary healthcare for which the department is sponsoring students for various courses providing them self-employment opportunities.

Choudhary said the students would also be sponsored for various other courses such as journalism, MBA, MCA and Engineering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Broadway to light up again in September; Golden Globes organizers approve changes on diversity, ethics and more

Anti-COVID drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Hyderabad: Defence ministry.

Science News Roundup: Virgin Orbit among new operators for Brazil's Alcântara spaceport; Virgin Hyperloop shows off the future and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 15,685; Brazil welcomes U.S. call for talks on vaccine patents and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Meghalaya records highest single-day spike of 18 coronavirus

A record single-day spike of 18 COVID-19 fatalities and 418 new cases on Sunday pushed Meghalayas death toll due to the disease to 228 and infection tally to 19,720, a senior health official said.Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported from ...

3 killed after car collides with jeep in Rajasthan

Three people including a minor were killed and as many injured in a collision between a car and a jeep in Rajasthans Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday, police said.The deceased were identified as Saraswati Devi 60, her brother Gautam Kumar ...

Mumbai civic body denies suppressing COVID-19 deaths

The Mumbai civic body on Sunday said it was recording the number of COVID-19 deaths as per the protocol laid down by the WHO and ICMR and denied allegations of fudging the data, a day after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis accused the Shiv Sena...

Seven more cremation grounds added in Guwahati for COVID-19 deaths

With rising number of COVID-19 deaths in the capital city, the administration has designated seven more crematoriums to dispose bodies of coronavirus patients, officials said on Sunday.The new grounds will complement the existing four, wher...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021