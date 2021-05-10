Left Menu

Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday

so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with greater peace of mind. The cease-fire announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls school on Saturday that killed as many 60 people, most of the students between 11-15 years old.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 10-05-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 12:00 IST
Afghanistan Taliban plan 3-day cease-fire for Eid holiday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan's Taliban said Monday they would participate in a three-day cease-fire for the Eid-al-Fitr holiday this week marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The cease-fire would begin on either Wednesday or Thursday. The Muslim calendar follows lunar cycles and the Eid holiday depends on the sighting of the new moon.

Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said Taliban fighters have been ordered to stop all offensives, "to provide a peaceful and secure atmosphere to our compatriots . . . so that they may celebrate this joyous occasion with a greater peace of mind." The cease-fire announcement comes amid heightened violence in the country and follows a brutal attack on a girls' school on Saturday that killed as many 60 people, most of the students between 11-15 years old. The death toll from the three explosions continues to climb.

The Taliban denied any responsibility and condemned the attack, which occurred in the mostly Shiite neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in the west of the capital. Attacks in the area are most often claimed by the Afghan Islamic State affiliate, but no group yet has claimed the attack on the school.

The cease-fire announcement also comes as the U.S. and NATO are withdrawing the last of their military forces. The final 2,500-3,500 American soldiers and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will leave by Sept. 11 at the latest.

The Afghan government has not yet responded to the cease-fire announcement.

However, deadly violence continued elsewhere in the country. Eleven people died when a bus hit a roadside mine in southern Zabul province, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Monday. Improvised explosive devices litter the countryside and have been used extensively by the Taliban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

Thailand reports 2,101 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Organ transplant recipients vulnerable to COVID-19 even after vaccination: Study

Although two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine confer some protection for people who have received solid organ transplants, its still not enough to enable them to dispense with masks, physical distancing and other safety measures, according to a ...

Kerala receives 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield

Kerala on Monday received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccineto combat the COVID-19 pandemic.An Indigo regular flight carrying the Covishield vaccine landed at Cochin International Airport at 11.50 AM, a CIAL spokesman said.The state gover...

Simplex Plast bags another ISI Certificate for manufacturing high-quality water tanks

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 10 ANIPNN Simplex Plast has received a BIS license to manufacture 10,000 litre Double Layer Plastic Water Storage Tanks with ISI mark. Simplex Plast is the first water storage solution providing company working...

European stocks hit fresh record high as miners rally

European stocks extended a record-setting rally on Monday as optimism about the reopening of economies and easy monetary policy lifted cyclical sectors, including mining and financials.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1 to hit a fres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021