Chitkara University and C-DAC Join Hands to Promote Research

Chandigarh, Punjab, India NewsVoir Chitkara University, Punjab, and Center for Development of Advanced Computing C-DAC, Mohali signed an MoU to provide a fillip to research and innovation here today. This MoU is one step in that direction. The MoU was signed by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University and Dr. P K Khosla, Executive Director - C-DAC, Mohali in a virtual ceremony.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 17:03 IST
Chitkara University, Punjab, and Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali signed an MoU to provide a fillip to research and innovation here today. The MoU was signed during the Virtual Commemoration of 33rd Foundation Day of C-DAC. Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member, Niti Aayog presided over the function. Dr. P K Khosla, Executive Director, C-DAC, Mohali while signing the MoU stated, "The thrust areas at C-DAC, Mohali are Cyber Security, Healthcare technologies, Agriculture Technologies, Artificial Intelligence and Embedded Systems. After visiting Chitkara University campus and meeting the leadership team there, I was sure of the synergy that C-DAC and Chitkara University share. I also visited the research labs and other Centres of Excellences at the University. I was impressed with the work going on in the cutting-edge research areas – especially the Immersive and Interactive Technology Lab, CoE in VLSI Design, CoE in Cyber Security and IoT." Collaborative working in the domain of Cyber Security and IoT is the need of the hour. Dr. Archana Mantri, Vice Chancellor, Chitkara University was ecstatic on this momentous occasion. She said, "The only way we can take giant steps forward is with collaboration. At Chitkara University, we want to contribute to the Nation's Intellectual worth and help the young generation to bring out innovations which can positively impact lives of people. This MoU is one step in that direction." The MoU was signed by Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University and Dr. P K Khosla, Executive Director - C-DAC, Mohali in a virtual ceremony. While signing the MoU, Dr. Chitkara announced, "We are filing the 700th Patent and incidentally today our 70th patent has been granted. Today we are crossing the 1800 Scopus indexed publication mark." She considered this signing of MoU as a positive step forward for the research fraternity. The Ceremony was attended by the top leadership of Chitkara University and C-DAC. Going forward, the MoU will facilitate joint development of technologies as well as joint supervision of Masters and PhD scholars. The MoU will also augment knowledge generation, dissemination and exchange in the areas of Cyber security, Agritech, Healthtech and Cloud computing. About C-DAC Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas. Different areas of C-DAC, had originated at different times, many of which came out as a result of identification of opportunities. C-DAC has today emerged as a premier R&D organization in IT&E (Information Technologies and Electronics) in the country working on strengthening national technological capabilities in the context of global developments in the field and responding to change in the market need in selected foundation areas.

About Chitkara University Chitkara University, situated near Chandigarh, has emerged as the most vibrant and high-ranking University in North India. With another campus in Himachal Pradesh, the university offers courses in Engineering & Technology, Business, Planning & Architecture, Art & Design, Mass Communication, Sales & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Pharmacy, Health Sciences, and Education. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, scientifically driven pedagogy, and strong industry collaborations, Chitkara University not only attracts the most exemplary students from across the nation but, with its seamless placement support, is also able to help them carve high growth careers.

For more details, please visit www.chitkara.edu.in. Image: MoU signed during the Virtual Commemoration of 33rd Foundation Day of C-DAC with Chitkara University.

