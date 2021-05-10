Left Menu

Maha to set up task force for children orphaned by COVID-19

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:25 IST
The Maharashtra government would form a task force in every district to protect children orphaned by COVID-19, an official said on Monday.

The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials etc of the district, a state government release said.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to COVID- 19 was becoming a social problem, adding that the state government would ensure they are nurtured, get protection as well as education.

