Maha to set up task force for children orphaned by COVID-19

Maha to set up task force for children orphaned by COVID-19PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 18:25 IST
The Maharashtra government would form a task force in every district to protect children orphaned by COVID-19, an official said on Monday.
The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials etc of the district, a state government release said.
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to COVID- 19 was becoming a social problem, adding that the state government would ensure they are nurtured, get protection as well as education.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yashomati Thakur
- Maharashtra