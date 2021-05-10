Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended, officials cite technical error

The official Twitter handle of Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha was suspended on Monday but Raj Bhawan officials maintained that it was a technical error which was being rectified at the earliest.

The '@OfficeOfLGJandK' handle with over 50,000 followers had an account suspension notice displayed with a line below reading ''Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules''.

The Raj Bhawan officials said that the issue had been taken up with the authorities concerned and the ''technical error'' would be resolved soon.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan was among the first to flag the issue of suspension of account of the Lt Governor, saying ''Meanwhile @TwitterIndia suspends the account of Office Of LG J&K citing rules violation. What did they do by the way. Did I miss something??'' PTI SKL SMN SMN

