Left Menu

RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 19:51 IST
RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India has appointed Jose J Kattoor as Executive Director (ED), the central bank said in a statement on Monday.

Prior to being promoted as ED, Kattoor was heading Bengaluru Regional Office of the Reserve Bank as Regional Director for Karnataka.

He will look after Human Resource Management Department, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Rajbhasha Department.

Kattoor has, over a span of three decades, served in communication, human resource management, financial inclusion, supervision, currency management and other areas in the Reserve Bank.

He holds a post-graduate qualification from Institute of Rural Management, Anand, Bachelor of Law from Gujarat University, and Advanced Management Program (AMP) from Wharton School of Business, Pennsylvania, besides having earned professional qualifications, including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Realme Narzo 30 fully revealed in unboxing video; launching on May 18

Health News Roundup: UK reports another 2,047 COVID-19 cases; Italy reports 224 coronavirus deaths on Saturday and more

Chinese rocket debris set for re-entry in coming hours- tracking centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1 killed, 3 wounded in Los Angeles shooting at crowded party

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting at a crowded party in Los Angeles, authorities said.The shooters were believed to be two gunmen who walked up to the party late Sunday in a residential area of Hollywood near...

Plea in Delhi HC seeks suspension of challans by red-light violation cameras

A Public Interest Litigation PIL has been moved in Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Union Home Ministry and Delhi Police to suspend the issuance of challans by the red-light violation cameras in Delhi till the COVID-19 situation in...

Why lie on SC order on national task force, Fadnavis asks Sena

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hit out at the Shiv Sena after the latter targeted the Centre on the Supreme Court constituting a 12- member national task force to formulate a methodology for allocation of medical oxygen ...

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14: Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Jharkhand to launch free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14 Chief Minister Hemant Soren....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021