COVID curfew restrictions extended by one week in Chandigarh

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-05-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration on Monday decided to extend night and weekend curfew restrictions by one more week beginning May 11 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

Besides, non-essential shops will continue to remain shut, according to an official order here on Monday.

The night curfew in the city is in place from 6 pm till 5 am on weekdays. The weekend curfew starts at 5 am on Saturday and continues till 5 am on Monday.

''Keeping in view the increasing number of COVID cases and the continued infection, it was decided to extend the present coronavirus curfew by another one week," as per decision taken in a COVID-19 review meeting here.

However, morning walk will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am, while Sukhna lake, Rock Garden, museums etc will continue to remain closed. People were advised to avoid non-essential travel.

Gatherings for occasions like marriage ceremonies will be restricted to 20 instead of 50 earlier. However, written permission from the Deputy Commissioner will be required for such events.

For funerals/cremations, the number of persons has been restricted to 10 instead of 20 permitted earlier. During the meeting, Administrator V P Singh Badnore stressed that there should be an audit of each fatality so that the line of medical treatment could be improved and lapses, if any, could be rectified, as per an official release.

The administrator inaugurated a temporary COVID-19 hospital in Sector 45, where an existing dispensary has been converted into a full-fledged COVID-19 hospital. He directed that adequate arrangements for medicine, oxygen and equipments should be ensured at all times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

