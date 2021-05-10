Twitter handle of J-K Lt Governor suspended briefly due to technical glitch

The official Twitter handle of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha was suspended briefly due to an ''automated systems error'' and was restored later.

A Twitter spokesperson, when approached, said, ''The account was flagged by our automated systems in error. This action has been reversed, and access to the account has been reinstated.'' The '@OfficeOfLGJandK' handle with over 50,000 followers had an account suspension notice displayed with a line below reading ''Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules'' in the evening.

Raj Bhawan officials said the matter was taken up with the authorities concerned for resolving the ''technical error''.

The handle was subsequently restored but the number of followers had been reset.

PDP spokesman Mohit Bhan was among the first to flag the issue of suspension of account of the Lt Governor, saying ''meanwhile @TwitterIndia suspends the account of Office Of LG J&K citing rules violation. What did they do by the way. Did I miss something??'' PTI SR SKL SMN

