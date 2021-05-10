Left Menu

Oxygen woes: 13 hospitals dropped from Solapur COVID-19 list

Thirteen hospitals in Solapur in Maharashtra have been dropped from the list of COVID-19 empanelled facilities as they do not have oxygen plants in their premises, an official said on Monday.A Solapur Municipal Corporation said these 13 hospitals have less that 20 COVID-19 patients and they have been directed to treat them till discharge while not admitting new ones.There is deficit oxygen supply in the city. These 13 private hospitals have no contract for oxygen and so do not get supply in time.

Oxygen woes: 13 hospitals dropped from Solapur COVID-19 list
Thirteen hospitals in Solapur in Maharashtra have been dropped from the list of COVID-19 empanelled facilities as they do not have oxygen plants in their premises, an official said on Monday.

A Solapur Municipal Corporation said these 13 hospitals have less that 20 COVID-19 patients and they have been directed to treat them till discharge while not admitting new ones.

''There is deficit oxygen supply in the city. These 13 private hospitals have no contract for oxygen and so do not get supply in time. As a result, in the event of a shortage of oxygen, these hospitals ask patients to take discharge and go to other facilities,'' SMC deputy commissioner Dhanraj Pandey said.

These facilities were getting oxygen at a higher rate and this was disturbing the regular supply of other hospitals, hence the decision to denotify them from the COVID-19 list was taken, Pandey added.

''We have directed them to set up oxygen plants on their premises or enter into agreements with suppliers. If they fulfil these conditions, they will be given permission again to function as COVID-19 hospitals,'' he said.

Officials said the daily requirement of liquid medical oxygen in Solapur city was 50 metric tons, while the supply is a shade less at 48 MT.

