JNU extends lockdown inside campus till May 17

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-05-2021 22:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Monday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown inside the varsity campus till May 17, following an order from the Delhi government, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Since its first order to implement the lockdown inside the campus on April 19, the university has issued extensions following the Delhi government's orders on April 26 and May 3.

''The curfew on movement of persons (as stipulated in the earlier orders) will be extended in the university premises till 5 am on 17.05.21 (Monday) or further orders, whichever will be earlier,'' JNU said in an order.

It said that the Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain ''closed strictly'' from 10 am on Monday to 9 am on May 17.

The university also prohibited any marriage ceremonies at public places or the community centre. ''The marriage may, however, be organized court or at home, in which not more than 20 people will be allowed to participate. The movement for the said purpose shall be allowed with production of soft or hard copy of marriage card. DJ, sound system, tentage, catering or similar kind of services will not be allowed for the marriage ceremony,'' it said.

JNU also directed the security branch to put pickets at several locations inside the campus to ''ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles'' and to prevent ''unnecessary movement of people on roads during curfew''. ''Any person found violating the aforesaid instructions, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws,'' it added.

The varsity also issued numbers of the health centre, security control room and ambulance service in case of emergency.

''For any help or in emergency, please contact: University Health Centre: 011-26741636, 011-26704766 and 011-26704700 (9 pm to 8 am). Ambulance: 9971728866 and 9971728877. Security Control Room: 011-26704029 (9 am to 5 pm), 011-26704752, 8130573744, 9312437374 (24x7),'' it added.

