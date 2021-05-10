Now This editor Versha Sharma to take over at Teen Vogue

Left Menu

Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer for Conde Nast, said in a statement that Sharma is a natural leader with a global perspective and deep understanding of local trends and issues from politics and activism to culture and fashion. Sharma was named managing editor of NowThis, a digital news site, in 2015.

Teen Vogue has chosen Versha Sharma, a top editor at NowThis, to replace Alexi McCammond as editor-in-chief after a swirl of controversy over McCammond's past anti-Asian tweets.

Sharma takes over May 24 at the digital-only publication after McCammond and the Conde Nast title parted ways before her appointment took effect.

"I am incredibly excited and grateful for this awesome opportunity," the 34-year-old Sharma tweeted of Monday's announcement. Anna Wintour, the global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer for Conde Nast, said in a statement that Sharma is a "natural leader'' with a "global perspective and deep understanding of local trends and issues — from politics and activism to culture and fashion." Sharma was named managing editor of NowThis, a digital news site, in 2015. In 2012, she covered the US presidential election for MSNBC.com. She is the recipient of an Edward R. Murrow award with the NowThis Reports team for a short documentary about the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, and she's on the board of directors of the Online News Association.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Sharma grew up in Louisiana and lives in New York. McCammond, who is Black, was tapped in March at age 27 as the incoming editor in chief to replace Lindsay Peoples Wagner, but derogatory tweets from when she was a teenager and college student in 2011 caused a backlash after the appointment was announced. Sharma said in the statement issued by Teen Vogue that she has long admired the magazine for "building and fostering a community of young people who want to change the world."

