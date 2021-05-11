Left Menu

Delhi: Kin of employees who died of COVID-19 to get financial benefits at the earliest, says Jamia

Najma Akhtar all heads of the departments' offices have been requested by the registrar, JMI to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the concerned section of the registrar office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest, the varsity said. The concerned offices have also been advised to process the files on priority basis so that the families of the deceased may be benefited at the earliest, it added.

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be providing financial benefits to the families of employees who died due to COVID-19 at the earliest, the varsity said on Tuesday.

Delhi has witnessed an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases since April with the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in shortage of hospital beds and oxygen in the city. The national capital on Monday reported 319 more COVID-19 fatalities and 12,651 new infections, the lowest in four weeks, with a positivity rate of 19.10 per cent.

According to JMI, more than 20 of its employees, including professors and non-teaching staff members, have lost their lives due to the viral disease.

The varsity has asked all concerned offices to facilitate families of the deceased employees in getting the legitimate entitlement benefits.

''On the direction of the JMI Vice Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar all heads of the departments/offices have been requested by the registrar, JMI to send name, designation and other details with relevant papers of the deceased employees to the concerned section of the registrar office so that necessary action may be initiated at the earliest,'' the varsity said.

The concerned offices have also been advised to process the files on priority basis so that the families of the deceased may be benefited at the earliest, it added.

