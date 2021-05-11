Left Menu

9 people killed in a school shooting in Russia - reports

A school shooting erupted Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, leaving eight students and one teacher dead, Russias state RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local emergency services. According to the Interfax news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them a 17-year-old has already been apprehended.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 11-05-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 13:46 IST
9 people killed in a school shooting in Russia - reports
Russia flag Image Credit: ANI

A school shooting erupted Tuesday in the Russian city of Kazan, leaving eight students and one teacher dead, Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing local emergency services. According to the Interfax news agency, two gunmen opened fire in the school, and one of them — a 17-year-old — has already been apprehended. Local officials said some children were evacuated from the school but others still remained in the building. Authorities said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow. While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks on schools in recent years, mostly carried out by students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Around 20 people in France detected with Indian COVID variant -health minister

Shadow and Bone Season 2 reportedly renewed by Netflix but is it true?

One Piece Chapter 1013 release date, time, and latest updates

Sports News Roundup: Lightning's Maroon to have heard; three others fined; Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TMC leader shot at in Bengal's Hooghly district

A TMC leader was shot at by indentified miscreants in West Bengals Hooghly district on Tuesday when he was buying vegetables at a local market, a police officer said.Aditya Niyogi, former vice chairman of Bansberia Municipalty, was taken to...

Polish court, state institutions evacuated on day of FX mortgage sitting

The buildings of Polish state institutions including the Supreme Court were evacuated due to a bomb threat on Tuesday, the institutions and media said, the day the courts Civil Chamber is due to issue guidance on Swiss franc mortgages.The p...

UGC Chairman writes to VC of Universities, urges to stand united in fight against COVID-19

By Amit Kumar University Grant Commission UGC Chairman Dhirendra Pal Singh on Monday wrote a letter to Vice Chancellors and Principals of the Higher Educational Institutions on COVID 19 initiatives and urged them to stand united in fight ag...

GLOBAL MARKETS-FANGS and BATS sell-off spooks world stocks

Global stock markets were set for a second day of sharp losses on Tuesday as the combination of inflation worries and an anti-monopoly drive in China sent the worlds mightiest tech giants tumbling. Europe had touched a record high on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021