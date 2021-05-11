Left Menu

Bharathidasan University Launches its Online Degrees

These programmes are in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 and were sure these will help drive inclusive education further. Through the online programmes offered on www.bdu.ac.incdeol Bharathidasan University is seeking to enable learners from all walks of life to access great quality education on a computer or mobile device in a rich and engaging environment.

11-05-2021
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bharathidasan University, Tamil Nadu, launches its Online Degrees on www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol Thiruchirapalli | Thiruchirapalli | Chennai | New | New, | "Thiruchirapalli | Thiruchirapalli | Thiruchirapalli | Chennai | New | New, | New" | Thiruchirapalli | Chennai | New Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Bharathidasan University, a NAAC A+ grade University ranked amongst the top 55 Universities of India, has announced the launch of its undergraduate & postgraduate degree programmes on its online learning portal via an advanced learning management system.

• The high quality BBA & MBA online programmes as well as other Postgraduate and Undergraduate degrees from Bharathidasan University will be available on www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol • Aims to promote finest higher education using technology as an enabler as per National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) Bharathidasan University, Tiruchirapalli, one of the premier universities of Tamil Nadu, has announced the launch of its Online learning portal www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol which will offer the finest quality undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees in multiple domains. The University made this special announcement as an initiative to drive greater access for high quality education as per the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020). These high quality online degrees shall enable learners to access the best programmes of Bharathidasan University online through a best-in-class learning module. The learners will also have the opportunity to appear for the remote proctored exams from anywhere through www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol. The learning shall be a mix of Live learning supplemented with finest quality course content, study guides, practice tests, discussion forums, recorded tutorials and gamified modules.

Through its learning portal www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol the University will offer MBA as well as BBA degrees to cater to the growing demand for industry specific skills. The idea behind having Online MBA and Online BBA degrees is to help prepare more and more highly qualified, industry-ready professionals for the modern, technologically advanced economy.

Other Online degrees include, BA Tamil, BA English, MA Economics, MA English, MA History, MA Political Science, MA Public Administration, MA Tamil, MSc Information Technology.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Bharathidasan University, Dr. M Selvam said, "The motto of Bharathidasan University is we will create a brave new world. In line with that, we have opened the doors for high quality education to reach more and more people with the launch of our Online Degrees via http://www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol. We are delighted to announce the launch of our Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes via our e-learning platform www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol. These online degrees will offer aspirants an engaging, classroom-like learning with personalized support to ensure their learning and growth. These programmes are in line with the new National Education Policy 2020 and we're sure these will help drive inclusive education further." Through the online programmes offered on www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol Bharathidasan University is seeking to enable learners from all walks of life to access great quality education on a computer or mobile device in a rich and engaging environment. With greater internet connectivity and rising aspirations of a young India, the launch of these programmes will further the cause of high-quality higher education in India as envisaged in the NEP 2020. The learning resources of the Online programmes of Bharathidasan University for every subject are extremely engaging and interactive and will enable learners to grasp the fundamentals while also learning from real-life case studies from the industry. India's Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education stands at 27.4% and the launch of www.bdu.ac.in/cde/ol is a step in the right direction to meet the changing dynamics of the 21st century with regards to high-quality education, innovation and research, aiming to make India a knowledge superpower. About Bharathidasan University Established in February 1982, and is named after the great revolutionary Tamil Poet, Bharathidasan (1891-1964). The University endeavors to be true to such a vision by creating in the region a "brave new world of academic innovation for social change".

Bharathidasan University has 4 Faculties, 16 Schools, 37 Departments and 29 Specialized Research Centers. There are 260 faculty members catering to 2600 students and scholars in the University. The University Departments/Schools are offering 150 programmes including 40 PG programmes in M.A., M.Sc., M.B.A., M.C.A. and M.Tech.

Located in Tiruchirapalli, Bharathidasan University is a NAAC A+ University. It has been ranked 53rd in the NIRF Top 100 ranking of universities.

