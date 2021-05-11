Left Menu

China signs agreements with Pakistan, Afghanistan on cultural heritage protection

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 18:46 IST
China, Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday signed bilateral cooperation agreements on Asian Cultural Heritage Protection during an online workshop, according to the official media.

Under the ''China-Afghanistan and China-Pakistan Joint Statements on Cooperation in the Asian Initiative for Cultural Heritage Conservation,'' the three countries will carry out all-round cooperation in joint archaeology, preservation and restoration of cultural property, Li Qun, head of China's National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA), said at the conference.

They will also undertake conservation, management, and sustainable development of world cultural heritage sites, exchange ideas for exhibitions and preservation technology and the prevention of trafficking of cultural property, state-run Global Times quoted him as saying.

The three countries will work to establish partnerships among grotto temples across Asian countries and plan a number of joint exhibitions of grotto temple artefacts and an exhibition on the Silk Roads to help promote the culture and art of grottoes temples, the report said.

China in recent months held online conferences with several South Asian countries on the handling of COVID-19 and related issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

