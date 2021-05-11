Huge traffic jams in Srinagar prior to Eid

Massive traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city on Tuesday, as people thronged the market places for Eid shopping, prompting police to shut down stores in some areas.

There was a sudden rush of vehicles in the city’s commercial hub, Lal Chowk, and other major markets prior to Eid, which is likely to be celebrated on Thursday or Friday, officials said.

The authorities had allowed partial opening of bakeries and mutton shops from 8.00 am to 12 pm.

Although the business outlets followed COVID protocols, rush in the major market places continued unabated till the evening, they said.

Police had to regulate traffic in many areas and chase away those violating the social distancing norms, they added.

Jammu and Kashmir administration has extended corona curfew till May 17 with exemption for essential services.

Some additional exemptions were announced in view of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the month-long Ramadhan fasting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)