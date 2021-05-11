Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 19:09 IST
Cascade Family Learning offers flexi education programme

Chennai, May 11 (PTI): Cascade Family Learning Services, a city-based educational services provider-backed by Relief Foundation, has announced a flexible education programme (PODS) for children aged upto the age of 18 years, an official said here on Tuesday.

The Montessori Flexi Education Learning offers the families of the children to cooperate and provide - academic and non-academic services -- under the guidance of the Cascade Family Learning Services.

With the pandemic, the CFLS has designed the programme ensuring safety, mental health and also explores home-based learning using classroom materials, yearlong parent education among others.

''We are proud to be the first educational institution to introduce this unique and flix programme...we strongly believe the parents and guides are the main pillars for the child to construct early impressions on education,'' CFLS founder, Vidya Shankar said.

According to her, many parents were facing a range of concerns during the pandemic especially lack of continuity in children education and progress due to the shift from the face to face learning to online education.

CFLS has re-calibrated its learning programme to address the core issues that have resulted from the pandemic with counselling and support for parents and children to improve familial relationships.PTI VIJ SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

