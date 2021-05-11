Australia and New Zealand hockey teams will compete in the two-leg FIH Pro League on June 26 and 27 in Perth, the game's governing body said on Tuesday.

SPO-BOX-WC-DATES Boxing world championship for men to be held in Oct-Nov in Belgrade Lausanne, May 11 (PTI) The world championship of boxing for men will be held from October 26 to November 6 in Belgrade, Serbia, the International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced on Tuesday.

