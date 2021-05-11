Left Menu

Uncertainty prevails over Class 10 board exams in Bengal after Covid surge

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 11-05-2021 23:47 IST
Uncertainty prevails over Class 10 board exams in Bengal after Covid surge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the second wave of COVID-19 still raging, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday said it is yet to arrive at a final decision on whether to go ahead with the Class 10 examinations scheduled in June or postpone the tests.

Board President Kalyanmoy Ganguly said no decision has been taken yet on postponement or cancellation of the exams.

''I cannot say anything on the issue at present,'' he said.

A senior board official told PTI that the school education department has been asked to look at ways to evaluate answer sheets and allot marks to candidates amid the pandemic situation.

''We are yet to make any formal decision with regard to holding the exams,'' he said.

With around 4,000 exam centres in readiness, including adhering to COVID-19 protocols, the board had taken all necessary steps before the second wave of the contagion struck, officials said.

This year, the board examinations for Class 10 were scheduled to begin from June 1 and continue till June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Entertainment News Roundup: Barry Jenkins says he feared making slavery drama;Musk boosts his brand on 'Saturday Night Live' and more

5 things you should know about the state of the global economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's Guaido floats U.S. sanctions easing as deal incentive

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proposed on Tuesday a progressive lifting of U.S. sanctions as an incentive for President Nicolas Maduro to strike a deal with parties which oppose his government. Guaido, in a video on his Twitter a...

Iran has enriched uranium to up to 63% purity, IAEA says

Fluctuations at Irans Natanz plant pushed the purity to which it enriched uranium to 63, higher than the announced 60 that complicated talks to revive its nuclear deal with world powers, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Tuesday...

Gas supplies dwindle in U.S. Southeast, prices climb due to pipeline outage

Gas stations from Florida to Virginia began running dry and prices at the pump jumped on Tuesday as the shutdown of the biggest U.S. fuel pipeline by hackers extended into a fifth day and sparked panic buying by motorists. About 7.5 of gas ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as inflation jitters spark broad sell-off

Wall Street lost ground on Tuesday as rising commodity prices and labor shortages fueled fears that, despite reassurances from the U.S. Federal Reserve, near-term price spikes could translate into longer-term inflation. By late afternoon th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021