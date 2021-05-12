Jai Bharath Group partners with Harappa to ace placement season

Harappa's Placement Success Program to give students across eight colleges a competitive edge NEW DELHI, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harappa, India's leading learner-centered institution of the future announces its partnership with the Jai Bharath Group of Institutions, to prepare their students for the upcoming placement season. As one of the largest and most premier educational institution networks in Kerala, the Jai Bharath Group owns eight premier colleges offering degrees in engineering, management, arts and sciences. Harappa aims to upskill students from these institutions with essential workplace skills, through their flagship campus offering, the Placement Success Program.

India's higher education system faces a big challenge with training graduate students in fundamental skills that'll equip them for the demands of modern workplaces and the world of work. Institutions across India are also concerned about the impact of a year of online learning on campus placements. Businesses also continue to face major disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that have caused massive changes in the job market and hiring practices. To combat these challenges and ace campus recruitment in 2021, Jai Bharath will strengthen their talent pool with behavioral training.

Shreyasi Singh, Founder & CEO of Harappa says, ''Harappa is honoured to partner with Jai Bharath Group and work with students across all eight of their colleges. Even under our current circumstances, we're acutely aware of how crucial placement season is every year but even more so during an unusual academic year of a lockdown and off-campus learning. We're looking forward to ensuring all Jai Bharat Group students are prepared for their dream jobs and the world of work through our unique Placement Success Program.'' Harappa's Placement Success Program is designed to developi 15 must-have Thrive Skills-- an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills to enable individuals to continuously succeed, at every stage of their career--for workplace readiness. Recruiters look for young talent with skills such as communication, collaboration and problem-solving--in addition to technical skills--and graduates need to equip themselves accordingly to succeed. Over a high-impact learning journey of 30 hours, students will learn to create customized resumes, crack case interviews, develop an executive presence and carve out a personal career plan.

As part of placement facilitation, students will also have exclusive access to real-life business projects, industry workshops, and a Thrive Fair to network with prominent recruiting organizations.

Speaking about the partnership, A. M. Kharim, Chairman of Jai Bharath Group of Institutions said, ''We are looking forward to enabling upskilling students of Jai Bharath institutes to get placements in pan-India companies, associated with Harappa.'' Although Harappa is a new entrant in campus training with its market launch in 2020, it has already established partnerships with more than 25 premier institutions, including Kumaraguru College of Technology, Jetking, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research and IIM Vizag. With learner outcomes that surpass the industry average, Harappa's unique learning journey combines blended learning practices with self-paced courses, live masterclasses, activities and engagement projects. About Jai Bharath Group Jai Bharath Educational Foundation was established in the year 2001 as a charitable trust in Ernakulam, Kerala, with a focused objective of bringing about intellectual awakening of people and for preparing manpower capable of contributing effectively towards national development. Jai Bharath Educational Foundation is one of the largest networks of educational institutions in Kerala, with 8 established colleges in management, engineering, arts and sciences.

About Harappa Harappa is a learner-centred institution of the future. Its programs drive transformative career success using Thrive Skills-an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioral skills to enable individuals to continuously succeed at every stage of their career. Harappa's pedagogical approach is rooted in academic research, expert insights and behavioral science.

