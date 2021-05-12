Left Menu

Bharat Biotech says can’t provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 12:41 IST
Bharat Biotech says can’t provide additional Covaxin doses to Delhi: Sisodia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said Bharat Biotech has informed the Delhi government that it cannot provide ''additional'' Covaxin doses to the national capital.

The stock of Covaxin in Delhi has finished and as a result around 100 vaccination centres set up in 17 schools have been closed, he said.

''The Covaxin manufacturer has in a letter said that it can not provide Delhi government vaccines due to unavailability, under instruction of concerned government official. It means that the central government is controlling supply of the vaccine,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister said Centre should stop export of vaccines and share the vaccine formulae of the two manufacturers in the country with other companies for mass scale production.

He also requested the Union government to approve vaccines available in international market for use in India, and direct states to vaccinate everyone within three months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FTSE 100 outperforms global peers on strong earnings, upbeat GDP data

Londons FTSE 100 rebounded on Wednesday, supported by positive earnings updates from companies including Diageo, while stronger-than-expected monthly GDP data bolstered optimism about a sharp recovery from the pandemic-driven slump last yea...

Indian cricket team support staff to guide education company's coaching programme

The Indian teams support staff, led by head coach Ravi Shastri, has joined hands with Ironwood Education for its cricket coaching programme.All three are mentors to the education company and will guide program development for certified cric...

Uttarakhand CM visits cloudburst affected areas    

A day after a cloudburst hit Devprayag in Tehri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Wednesday visited the affected areas along with his ministerial colleagues for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation. Accompanie...

A Ramzan like no other: COVID shadow on Muslim fasting month

The shadows over Ramzan are darker this time and the despair deeper, the scramble for oxygen, hospital beds and even a decent burial for their loved ones eclipsing the gloom that marked the fasting month last year.With no large congregation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021