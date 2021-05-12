Left Menu

SK Singh new BMC Commissioner, Sethi new I&PR secretary

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-05-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 13:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In a minor bureaucratic reshuffle, the Odisha government Wednesday appointed senior IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh as the new Commissioner of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) replacing Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Singh, a 1997-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department with additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, a General Administration and Public Grievance department notification said.

He is allowed to remain in an additional charge of Vice Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited in addition to his own duties.

Industries secretary Hemant Sharma, working with the additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL, is allowed to remain in additional charge of the secretary of Skill Development and Technical Education Department in addition to his own duties.

Revenue and Disaster Management department Principal secretary Bishnupada Sethi has been allowed to remain in additional charge of the Principal secretary of Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department in addition to his own duties. Sethi also holds the additional charge of Principal secretary of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.

Prem Chandra Chaudhary, who is currently serving as the BMC Commissioner with additional charge of Vice Chairman of BDA and CEO of Bhubaneswar Smart City Ltd is appointed as Officer on Special Duty of General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

Works Department secretary Krishan Kumar, with additional charges of Chief Administrator, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri and Chairman of Puri-Konark Development Authority, is allowed to remain in additional charge of CMD, IDCO in addition to his own duties, the notification said.

At the same time, the additional charge of Sanjay Kumar Singh as the CMD, IDCO shall stand terminated from the date Krishan Kumar assumes the office, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

