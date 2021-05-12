Shah praises nurses for their relentless service to mankind

Shah praises nurses for their relentless service to mankindPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 15:06 IST
Home minister Amit Shah lauded nursing professionals on the International Nurses Day on Wednesday, saying they are working relentlessly to serve mankind.
''I express my sincere gratitude towards all the nurses, the saviours of humanity on this #InternationalNursesDay.'' ''Being the frontline warriors, our nurses are working relentlessly to serve mankind. We salute our nursing staff for their selfless care, devotion and commitment,'' Shah said on his official Twitter account.
International Nurses Day is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of founder of modern nursing Florence Nightingale.
