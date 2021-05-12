Left Menu

Cabinet clears MoU between ICAI, Qatar Financial Centre Authority

As per the release, the MoU will endeavour to increase opportunities for ICAI members to provide professional services in Qatar in the areas of assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas.The ICAI shall also nurture and develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialised training programme, in collaboration with QFCA, it added.The ICAIs chapter in Doha, Qatar, was established in 1981 and is the oldest among the institutes 36 overseas chapters.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 18:05 IST
Cabinet clears MoU between ICAI, Qatar Financial Centre Authority

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved signing of a pact between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Qatar Financial Centre Authority (QFCA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would enhance cooperation between the institutes to work together to strengthen the accounting profession and entrepreneurship base in Qatar, according to an official release.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved signing of the MoU.

The MoU would provide an additional impetus to prospects of the ICAI members in the entire Middle East ''to have better recognition, together with working to support Indian businesses desirous of doing business in Qatar'', the release said.

The ICAI has more than 6,000 members in the Middle East. As per the release, the MoU will endeavour to increase opportunities for ICAI members to provide professional services in Qatar in the areas of assurance and auditing, advisory, taxation, financial services and allied areas.

''The ICAI shall also nurture and develop local Qatar professionals, entrepreneurs and students through a specialised training programme, in collaboration with QFCA,'' it added.

The ICAI's chapter in Doha, Qatar, was established in 1981 and is the oldest among the institute's 36 overseas chapters. Currently, it has more than 300 members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PLI scheme for battery storage to bring down EV cost, say manufacturers

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles SMEV on Wednesday said the production linked incentive PLI scheme for promoting battery storage will lead to the reduction of cost on purchase of electric vehicles EV thereby accelerating access...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar spaceThe classic 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien was advertised with the memorable tagline, In space no can hear you scream. It did...

Uncertainty prevails over Class 12 state board exams in Bengal after COVID surge

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education on Wednesday said it is waiting for the state governments decision on holding the Class 12 board examinations scheduled in June, amid a raging second wave of COVID-19.The council had earlier...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.French stunt schools badass women snapped up by film industryValeriane Michelini trained as a dancer before opting to tap into the growing demand for stuntwomen and a career of jumping out o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021