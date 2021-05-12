Left Menu

Colombia protests enter third week with national strike

President Ivan Duque has offered dialogue, but smaller demonstrations and road blockades have continued daily around the country amid skepticism from protest leaders that government promises will lead to concrete change. Violence has plagued protests, with as many as 40 civilian deaths being investigated by Colombia's human rights ombudsmen.

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 19:43 IST
Colombia protests enter third week with national strike

Anti-government protests in Colombia entered their third week on Wednesday as unions, student groups and other organizations convened a national strike after fruitless talks with the government.

Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan began in the Andean country on April 28. Protesters' demands have expanded to include a basic income, an end to police violence and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform. President Ivan Duque has offered dialogue, but smaller demonstrations and road blockades have continued daily around the country amid skepticism from protest leaders that government promises will lead to concrete change.

Violence has plagued protests, with as many as 40 civilian deaths being investigated by Colombia's human rights ombudsmen. Local and international human rights groups allege the toll may be even higher and have blamed police for the killings. Many Latin American countries - already deeply unequal - have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has rolled back some recent strides against poverty.

Similar protests over inequality and the impact of COVID-19 may occur in other countries like Brazil, said Gimena Sanchez, Director for the Andes at the Washington Office on Latin America, but inequality is not the only issue stoking discontent in Colombia. "The Colombia protests are not just about COVID, they are about anger towards Duque for police repression from 2019 onwards, not advancing the 2016 peace accord, rising massacres and killings of social leaders and the perception by middle and working class Colombians that the government is only interested in advancing the economic and political elites' agendas at their expense," she said.

The protests come amid falls in the value of Colombia's public debt, stock market and peso currency. Investors and analysts believe the country is likely to lose its investment-grade credit rating. The United States and United Kingdom have condemned protest violence, while the United Nations and the European Union have warned against excessive force by police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Retail inflation cools to 3-month low of 4.29 pc in April

Retail inflation slipped to a three-month low of 4.29 per cent in April, mainly on account of easing of prices of kitchen items like vegetables and cereals, official data showed on Wednesday. The Consumer Price Index CPI based retail inflat...

Apollo Tyres reports four-fold increase in net profit at Rs 289 cr in Q4

Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a close to a four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 289 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales across domestic and international markets.The co...

Lawsuit filed by Indian workers against BAPS alleging forced labour, servitude

A group of Indian workers in the US has filed a lawsuit in a district court against the Swaminarayan sect BAPS, accusing it of human trafficking and wage law violations during the construction of a massive temple in New Jersey.The workers a...

Top COVID probe urges bold overhaul of pandemic prevention measures

Our message is simple and clear the current system failed to protect us from the COVID-19 pandemic, said former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chair of the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response. If we do n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021