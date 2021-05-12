U.S. calls Xinjiang an "open-air prison," decries religious persecution by China

U.S. calls Xinjiang an "open-air prison," decries religious persecution by ChinaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-05-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 21:55 IST
The Chinese government has turned its western Xinjiang province into essentially an "open-air prison," a U.S. State Department official said on Wednesday as the department published a report that criticized China's persecution of religious minorities.
Department of State Office of International Freedom Senior Official Daniel Nadel told reporters that ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslims in the region were subjected to forced labor and have their movements closely tracked.
