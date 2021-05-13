Auto-rickshaw driver's house robbed in NE Delhi

Some unidentified persons allegedly burgled the house of an auto-rickshaw driver and took away jewellery along with around Rs 25 lakh in cash on Wednesday afternoon when he and his wife went for vaccination, police said. The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Shiv Vihar area, they said. The victim, Arvind Kumar Patwa (40), said that on Tuesday, he booked a slot for vaccination and on Wednesday around 10 am, he left his house along with his wife and three children. He dropped his kids at his in-laws' house in Usmanpur and went to Laxmi Nagar with his wife to get the jab. When he returned to his home around 3 pm, he saw that the main gate was open. He entered the house and found the almirah open. Patwa claimed that the accused took away jewellery and cash, however, they left the artificial ornaments behind. He also said that lights and fans in the house were on. ''My sister's jewellery was also in the almirah. The accused took away all valuable things. Our neighbours said that when we were not home, they saw a person sitting outside the house and talking to someone over phone. We suspect him to be an accomplice of the accused who was giving details about situation outside the house to his associates,'' Patwa said. A senior police officer said they are registering an FIR at Karawal Nagar police station and further investigation will take place accordingly. Patwa said he is an auto-rickshaw driver and runs a business of 'rakhi' at his residence. He also said that he and his family members had not stepped out of their home since the last 15 days.

