Left Menu

UN diplomat Martin Griffiths appointed UN humanitarian chief

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 13-05-2021 02:22 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 02:20 IST
UN diplomat Martin Griffiths appointed UN humanitarian chief
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@OSE_Yemen)

The UN chief has appointed veteran British diplomat Martin Griffiths, a seasoned negotiator with wide global experience, as the new UN humanitarian chief.

"Griffiths brings extensive leadership experience in humanitarian affairs at headquarters and country levels, both strategically and operationally,'' Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday said, "as well as senior level experience in international conflict resolution, negotiation and mediation." Griffiths has spent the last three years as the UN special envoy for Yemen and he briefed the UN Security Council earlier Wednesday on his latest efforts to peacefully resolve the six-year conflict.

Guterres said Griffiths will continue to serve as the UN's top envoy for Yemen "until a transition has been announced." Griffiths will replace Mark Lowcock, a Briton who has served as undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator for four years and was highly regarded. Guterres said he is "deeply grateful" for Lowcock's "dedicated service to the organization and commitment in mobilizing assistance and resources to protect and alleviate the conditions of the many people affected by humanitarian crises." The UN's top humanitarian post has traditionally gone to someone from Britain, part of an unofficial division of top UN posts among the five permanent Security Council nations -- the US, Russia, China, Britain and France. There have been calls to end this practice and open up the UN's most important jobs to other countries, but so far they have not been unsuccessful.

In 1994, Griffiths served in Geneva as director of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs, which preceded the establishment of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, which he will now head. From 1999 to 2010, he was the founding director of the Center for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva, where according to the UN he specialized in developing political dialogue between governments and insurgents in a range of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Griffiths, 69, served as the first executive director of the European Institute of Peace from 2014-2018 and he served as special adviser to three UN special envoys for Syria and as deputy head of the UN mission in Syria from 2012-2014, during the early years of the ongoing conflict there. Earlier in his career, he was a British diplomat and worked for various international humanitarian organization, including UNICEF, Save the Children and Action Aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

Entertainment News Roundup: Rio municipal theater lights up to offer virtual shows; Prolific actor and director Norman Lloyd dies at age 106 and more

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by record 4,205; Taiwan warns on rising COVID-19 risk, stocks tank and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat to consider crematorium workers as corona warriors

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said that the state government will consider crematorium employees as corona warriors and provide them all the benefits with effect from April 1, 2020. The state government will also provide ...

Colonial Pipeline begins restart as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

Colonial Pipeline said on Wednesday it has begun to restart the nations largest pipeline network, six days after a ransomware attack prompted it to shut the line, triggering fuel shortages and panic buying in the southeastern United States....

Israel steps up Gaza offensive, kills senior Hamas figures

Israel has pressed ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing as many as 10 senior Hamas military figures and toppling a pair of high-rise towers housing Hamas facilities in a series of airstrikes. The Islamic militan...

Colonial Pipeline has no plan to pay ransom to hackers -sources

Colonial Pipeline does not plan to pay the ransom demanded by hackers who have encrypted its data, according to sources familiar with the companys response on Wednesday. The hack prompted a pipeline shutdown that is now in its sixth day and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021