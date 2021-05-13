Left Menu

Nelson community to be at forefront to address racism in education

Speaking at today’s community celebration, Kelvin Davis acknowledged the eight iwis in Te Tau Ihu for supporting and leading Te Hurihanganui in Nelson alongside students, whānau and educators.

Updated: 13-05-2021 10:08 IST
“This Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of ākonga Māori and their whānau,” Kelvin Davis said. Image Credit: Twitter(@NgatiBird)

Nelson is the latest community to join the Te Hurihanganui kaupapa to drive change and address racism and bias in education, Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis announced today.

"The education system hasn't worked for everyone in New Zealand and one of the biggest reasons for this inequity is systemic racism. Te Hurihanganui is how we're learning what works in communities to fix that," Kelvin Davis said.

"Nelson will be at the forefront of our work to address racism and inequity in education and improve outcomes for ākonga Māori and their whānau not just here, but across the country.

"Communities are the heart of Te Hurihanganui - iwi, whānau, ākonga, schools and early learning services. When educators and policymakers work in partnership with communities, we can make change happen on the ground as well as across the education system," Kelvin Davis said.

Budget 2019 included $42 million over three years to put Te Hurihanganui into action across six communities.

Nelson is the fourth community to join the kaupapa, following Te Puke, Porirua/Tawa and Te Tai Tonga (Eastern Southland).

"This Government is committed to improving the outcomes and experience of ākonga Māori and their whānau," Kelvin Davis said.

"Te Hurihanganui will help us achieve change by supporting everybody within the education system to shift their actions and practices so that collectively we better serve all learners and their whānau.

"There's never a single solution to building a better education system for our tamariki. None of us has all the answers. But together we do," Kelvin Davis said.

Iwi and education groups involved in Te Hurihanganui in Nelson:

  • Ngāti Koata
  • Ngāti Rārua
  • Ngāti Toa
  • Ngāti Kuia
  • Ngāti Tama
  • Ngāti Apa ki te Rā Tō
  • Te Atiawa
  • Rangitane
  • Nelson College for Girls
  • Victory Primary School
  • Nelson Central School
  • Nelson Intermediate
  • Victory Kindergarten
  • Nelson Central Kindergarten
  • Y Kids
  • Te Kōhanga Reo o Waimeha
  • Nelson South Kindergarten

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Latest News

Australia got distracted by Team India's 'sideshows': Tim Paine on Test series loss

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has indicated that his side was distracted by Team India during the tour which eventually saw the hosts losing the Test series in January this year. India defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds...

Dominican Republic and World Bank sign deal to reduce forest carbon emission

The Dominican Republics Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources signed a landmark agreement today with the World Banks Forest Carbon Partnership Facility FCPF, unlocking payments of up to US25 million for verif...

U.S. intelligence chief visits DMZ on North Korean border - Yonhap

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines visited the Demilitarised Zone DMZ along the border with North Korea as part of a visit to South Korea on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported.Haines visit comes a week ahead of South...

U.S. grants Jones Act waiver to company to ease fuel supply shortages

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has approved a Jones Act waiver request to an individual company to ease fuel supply constraints between Gulf Coast and East Coast ports, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.The Jones Ac...
