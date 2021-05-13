Formal consultation for future of schooling in Hawera announced

Left Menu

Chris Hipkins says the engagement process that has recently been completed shows many people have taken the time to consider how schooling could be reconfigured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 13-05-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 10:34 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@chrishipkins)

Education Minister Chris Hipkins today announced a formal consultation for the future of schooling in Hawera.

"Recent engagement shows there is a lot of support for change. The preferred options are for primary schools to be extended to year 7 and 8, or for a year 7-13 high school to replace the current intermediate and high school."

"We're going back out to consult formally with schools about what would work best for learners, their whanau and the wider community."

"Our initial engagement, some years back after a fire destroyed much of the local Intermediate, was not conclusive. But this time around the two preferred options show the community is keen to change how education is delivered.

"Formal consultation will enable schools to have a further say on their preference, before a final decision later this year."

Proposal (A) would involve six local primary schools becoming year 1-8 full primary schools, and the Intermediate school closing. Proposal (B) would either merge the Intermediate and High School or close both with the establishment of replacement year 7-13 schooling on the 5.5-hectare site of the current High School in Camberwell Road.

Currently, infrastructure work is needed at both the Intermediate and High School.

"I have heard from the local community that they would like to get certainty as soon as possible. I will be asking the Ministry to complete this consultation process as soon as they can within the legislative constraints they face."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

