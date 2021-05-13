Left Menu

PUSU demands Presidency University authorities waive semester fee in view of COVID-19 situation

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-05-2021 12:21 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 12:21 IST
The Presidency University Students' Union (PUSU) has demanded that the varsity authorities waive the fee for the current semester for all students in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The PUSU in a mail to the Presidency University authorities demanded that the fee for the current semester and the end semester examination be completely waived for all the students.

The letter was signed by PUSU president Mimosa Ghorai and three other office-bearers.

The SFI-controlled PUSU also demanded that the fees paid by the students in their previous semester be refunded as soon as possible, to help them financially.

Ghorai said Wednesday ''In the Covid situation, every student is faced with multiple personal issues. One student out of every five is getting infected and many students come from economically backward families and face various hardships ... If any family member of a student gets infected the entire saving of the family is used for the treatment and the cost is huge after which nothing is left for the students to pay fees'', she said.

''In addition, the fee list involves lab fee, basic service fee, library fee - in fact most students are not in a position to use these facilities but have to pay,'' the union said urging the authorities to address the issue at the earliest.

The PUSU also demanded that the results of the final semester be published at the right time so that no one has to face any problem during the subsequent application in any higher educational institution in the country or abroad.

