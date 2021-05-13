Left Menu

Lego Group, The Lego Foundation donate USD 1 mn to support COVID-19 relief efforts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 14:29 IST
Lego Group, The Lego Foundation donate USD 1 mn to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Toy maker Lego Group and the Lego Foundation will donate USD 1 million to support COVID-19 relief efforts in India, as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic.

Lego Group and the Lego Foundation will donate USD 1 million to NGO Save the Children India to support families and children most at risk in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and West Bengal, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The donation will be used to deliver learning to around 20,000 children aged 3-14, whose education has been disrupted by the most recent outbreak, ensure food security for families and provide COVID-19 care kits designed to reduce infection rates, the company said.

Steen Lauge Kokkenborg, General Manager, LEGO Group India, said the latest outbreak is having a devastating impact on caregiving and schooling for the country's most vulnerable children.

''We hope this contribution will provide some security to children and families as well as allow children to continue to learn through play and build vital skills despite schools being closed,'' he said.

In addition to the contribution to Save the Children India, the LEGO Group said it is also supporting the state government's relief efforts in Maharashtra where the LEGO Group's Mumbai office is located.

This latest donation builds on an earlier contribution made by the LEGO Group in May 2020, when it partnered with NITI Aayog and Save the Children to introduce initiatives that promote home-based learning, while strengthening community efforts in response to the severe healthcare situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: UP reports 281 new fatalities, 17,775 more case

Uttar Pradesh on Thursday recorded 17,775 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed the infection count to 15,80,980, while 281 new fatalities took the death toll to 16,646 in the state, officials said.The number of active cases in the state has com...

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Discussed with Harsh Vardhan that vaccine formula can be shared with other firms to ramp up production Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Unnao district admin orders probe into reports of bodies buried on riverbank

The Unnao district administration has ordered a probe after some bodies were found buried on the Ganga riverbank in the Bighapur Patan tehsil area, officials said on Thursday.The district administration swung into action after locals spotte...

Acute vaccine shortage has put people's lives at serious risk: Ficci

Industry chamber Ficci on Thursday said at present there is a wide mismatch between demand and supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the country and its acute shortage has put lives of people at serious risk. It further said the country faces a st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021