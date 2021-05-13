Admissions Open for 21K School, India’s First Online School

India, 13th May 2021: 21K School, India’s first online school, started its admission process and has enrolled over thousand parents. It is a virtual school that is currently enrolling students for Nursery to Grade VIII under Indian Curriculum and Kindergarten to Grade 12 under American and British Curriculum. Students will be enrolled based on first cum first serve basis, subject to the availability of seats. The school follows an annual curriculum and modules are designed for 1-4 hours in a live class format (for 5-6 days a week) accompanied by breaks and activities in accordance with the screen-time guidelines by WHO.

21K School offers structured, progressive and personalised learning by some of the best teachers in the country. However, it differentiates from the traditional brick and mortar concept and do not have any physical presence. The parents of primary students who require a formal certificate or marks sheet for their child can register with NIOS (The National Institute of Open Schooling) and appear for examinations at the end of the year and 21K facilitates this process for all such students. The American and IGCSE/A-Level programs provided by 21K School are accredited and recognized around the globe, offered in partnership with Stride, Inc USA and Nisai Group, UK.

Mr. Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Co-founder and Director, 21K School said, “We at 21K School aim at the overall development of the students and the program is designed in line with 21st-century learning practices. We are in the process of starting second academic session and will continue to follow our inspiration behind 21K School i.e., to reconceptualise teaching techniques and create acceptance for home-schooling in the country.” 21K School offers high quality online schooling for home-schooled students from Kindergarten to Grade VIII following the National Curriculum Framework of India at an affordable fee structure. The students are taught using a proprietary learning platform using artificial intelligence and data analytics that ensures personalised, anytime and anywhere learning.

About 21K School 21K School is India’s first online school that offers personalized, structured, and child-led education programs for online schooling across the Indian subcontinent. Adept with 21st-century learning practices - the virtual school follows a specially designed curriculum (national and international) executed via live online classes promoting a well-rounded education. The brainchild of ed-tech enthusiasts Yeshwanth Raj Parasmal, Santosh Kumar, Dinesh Kumar and Joshi Kumar - 21K School is committed to making the 16 years of education meaningful and ignite the joy of learning amongst students. With data-driven and transparent quality of education, the School offers a deeply engaging teacher-student ratio of 1:10 for pre-primary classes and 1:15 for primary classes.

