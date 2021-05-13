Left Menu

SSLC exams postponed in Karnataka due to spike in COVID cases

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:15 IST
Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said the class 10 examinations scheduled to commence from June 21 has been postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The increasing coronavirus cases in the state coupled with the concerns of parents, students and many school associations has resulted in this decision, the Minister's office said in a statement quoting him.

A suitable call will be taken after the second wave of COVID-19 dies down, it said.

The Minister also said that the revised dates will be announced much ahead of schedule, as he appealed to the students not to get disheartened and continue with their preparations for the exams.

Earlier this month, the state government had postponed the second PUC (class 12) examinations which were scheduled to begin from May 24, citing surge in COVID cases as the reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

