Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: Govt

Gap between two doses of Covishield extended from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks: GovtPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:36 IST
The government has accepted the COVID-19 Working Group's recommendation for extending the gap between the two doses of the Covishield vaccine from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks, the Union health ministry said, while announcing the extension on Thursday.
However, no change has been suggested for the dosage interval for Covaxin, it said.
''Based on the available real-life evidences, particularly from the UK, the COVID-19 Working Group agreed for increasing the dosing interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield vaccine. No change in interval of Covaxin vaccine doses was recommended,'' the ministry said.
The present gap between two doses of Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is 6-8 weeks.
''The recommendation of the COVID-19 Working Group was accepted by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), headed by Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog, in its meeting on May 12, 2021,'' the ministry said.
It has accepted this recommendation of the COVID-19 Working Group of extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks, the health ministry added.
The COVID-19 Working Group is chaired by Dr N K Arora, who is director at the INCLEN Trust.
Its members comprise Dr Rakesh Agarwal, Director and Dean, GIPMER, Puducherry; Dr Gagandeep Kang, professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore; Dr J P Mulliyal, former professor, Christian Medical College, Vellore; Dr Naveen Khanna, Group Leader, International Centre For Genetic Engineering And Biotechnology (ICGEB), JNU, New Delhi; Dr Amulya Panda, Director, National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi; and Dr V G Somani, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Khanna
- ICGEB
- Amulya Panda
- Serum Institute of India
- Union health ministry
- the INCLEN Trust
- National Institute of Immunology
- Dr N K Arora
- Niti Aayog
- International Centre For Genetic Engineering
- GIPMER
- Puducherry
- Working Group
- Working Group's
- NEGVAC
- V G Somani
- Christian Medical College
- Covaxin
- Covishield
- Vaccine Administration
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Indian Premier League match in New Delhi.
Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in IPL match in New Delhi.
Aster Volunteers ties up with Al Shifa to set up field hospital in New Delhi
COVID-19: UAE healthcare group to set up field hospital in New Delhi
SpiceXpress airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi