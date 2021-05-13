Left Menu

Unisa disburses NSFAS allowances for returning students

“The NSFAS returning students who haven’t received their allowance by 20 May 2021, are advised to contact the Division: Student Funding (DSF) on DSF-NSFAS@unisa.ac.za,” Huma said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 17:46 IST
Huma said the allowances for new students will only be distributed once the NSFAS has finalised the approved list. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The University of South Africa (Unisa) has started disbursing allowances to National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funded returning students.

In a statement on Thursday, Unisa spokesperson Thomas Huma said the returning students will start receiving their allowance from 12 May 2021, and the allowance will be disbursed in batches of 15 000 per day until 19 May 2021.

Huma said the allowances for new students will only be distributed once the NSFAS has finalised the approved list.

The university has apologised for the inconveniences caused by the delays.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

