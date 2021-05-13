Dera Sacha Sauda chief discharged from Rohtak PGIMS

Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was discharged from the Rohtak PGIMS on Thursday, a day after being admitted to the hospital with complaints of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuations.

Serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 for raping his two women disciples, the Dera chief was admitted to the Rohtak PGIMS on Wednesday but was discharged after his health parameters were found normal, said officials.

Singh was discharged after he was found stable in an examination by a seven-member board of doctors, they said.

Following his complaints of dizziness, the 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect was taken to PGIMS from Sunaria jail in Rohtak and was lodged there for observation. During his PGIMS stay, various tests and other examinations were conducted, the Rohtak PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya told PTI over the phone.

She said the Dera chief was discharged from the hospital after his condition was found stable and various tests and vital parameters were found normal.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told PTI that the sect chief was taken back to Sunaria jail in the afternoon under tight security after being discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, a medical team from PGIMS, Rohtak had visited Sunaria jail on Wednesday when they received information from authorities that the sect head had taken ill.

“At the Sunaria jail, he had complained of dizziness, weakness, low blood pressure and excessive sweating,” Dr Dahiya said.

When the PGIMS Rohtak doctors reached there, in view of the episode, they decided he should be kept under observation for some time in the hospital.

“As he is a known case of diabetes and hypertension, it was decided to keep him under observation at the hospital. A team of doctors conducted various investigations and all are within normal limits. We also ran an abdominal ultrasound and also did echocardiography, but the results were normal.

“Throughout the night, he was looked after by a team of doctors. All his parameters are now within normal limits. He was also requesting for a discharge from the hospital after which our team while considering his health parameters, decided to relieve him,” Dr Dahiya said.

Notably, the doctors deputed at the prison too had checked him and found fluctuation in his blood pressure.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

