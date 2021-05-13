Left Menu

Dera Sacha Sauda chief discharged from Rohtak PGIMS

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 19:17 IST
Dera Sacha Sauda chief discharged from Rohtak PGIMS

Rape convict Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was discharged from the Rohtak PGIMS on Thursday, a day after being admitted to the hospital with complaints of dizziness and blood pressure fluctuations.

Serving a 20-year jail term in Rohtak’s Sunaria jail since 2017 for raping his two women disciples, the Dera chief was admitted to the Rohtak PGIMS on Wednesday but was discharged after his health parameters were found normal, said officials.

Singh was discharged after he was found stable in an examination by a seven-member board of doctors, they said.

Following his complaints of dizziness, the 53-year-old chief of the Sirsa-headquartered sect was taken to PGIMS from Sunaria jail in Rohtak and was lodged there for observation. During his PGIMS stay, various tests and other examinations were conducted, the Rohtak PGIMS Medical Superintendent Dr Pushpa Dahiya told PTI over the phone.

She said the Dera chief was discharged from the hospital after his condition was found stable and various tests and vital parameters were found normal.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police Rahul Sharma told PTI that the sect chief was taken back to Sunaria jail in the afternoon under tight security after being discharged from the hospital.

Earlier, a medical team from PGIMS, Rohtak had visited Sunaria jail on Wednesday when they received information from authorities that the sect head had taken ill.

“At the Sunaria jail, he had complained of dizziness, weakness, low blood pressure and excessive sweating,” Dr Dahiya said.

When the PGIMS Rohtak doctors reached there, in view of the episode, they decided he should be kept under observation for some time in the hospital.

“As he is a known case of diabetes and hypertension, it was decided to keep him under observation at the hospital. A team of doctors conducted various investigations and all are within normal limits. We also ran an abdominal ultrasound and also did echocardiography, but the results were normal.

“Throughout the night, he was looked after by a team of doctors. All his parameters are now within normal limits. He was also requesting for a discharge from the hospital after which our team while considering his health parameters, decided to relieve him,” Dr Dahiya said.

Notably, the doctors deputed at the prison too had checked him and found fluctuation in his blood pressure.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria jail since 2017 following his conviction for raping two of his women disciples.

The dera chief was in August 2017 sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula to 20 years in jail in the two rape cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung brings 60 oxygen concentrators from South Korea for UP, 30 of them for Noida

Samsung Electronics provided 60 oxygen concentrators to Uttar Pradesh and half of them to Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Thursday, as the South Korean company joined efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, officials said.The h...

COVID-19: Karnataka reports 35,297 new cases, 344 deaths

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712, the Health department said.The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after reco...

EC to set up 'core committee' to identify shortcomings during recently-held assembly polls

The Election Commission has decided to set up a panel to identify the experiences and shortcomings during the recently-held five assembly polls.Elections were held in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The core committee...

Can NGOs receive foreign contributions pending MHA approval as their services required:HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether non-governmental organisations NGOs can receive foreign contributions, pending its approval as many of them render services to the society which are enormously required during the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021