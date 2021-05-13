Left Menu

Action against two coaching centres for physical attendance of students

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-05-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 21:52 IST
Action against two coaching centres for physical attendance of students
Representative Image

Police took action against two coaching centres in Nagpur city on Thursday after they found students physically attending classes despite the ban on doing so due to the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

A police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinita Shahu conducted raids at these centres located in Bairamji Town area, and registered offences against their managers and teachers, he said.

''At both the places, around 12 students were found attending classes conducted by a teacher. None of them were found wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing,'' the official said.

The students were let off, but offences were registered against the managers and teachers of the tuition centres at Sadar police station, he said.

According to Sahu, both the coaching centres will be sealed by the Nagpur civic body.

As per the information police have received, four batches of students were being called everyday to attend the classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

