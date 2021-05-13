Left Menu

Gujarat: No Class 10 board exams; mass promotion for students

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 22:49 IST
Gujarat: No Class 10 board exams; mass promotion for students
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In view of the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday decided to cancel the state board exams for Class 10 students and give them mass promotion to the next grade.

The decision to grant mass promotion to regular Class 10 (SSC) students of the Gujarat Secondary Education Board was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in the larger interest of pupils and save them from getting infected with coronavirus, said a government release.

A decision regarding ''repeaters'', students who had failed in earlier attempts and were slated to again appear for exams this year, will be taken after assessing the situation once COVID-19 cases drop, said the release.

Notably, the state government has already granted mass promotion to the students of Classes 1 to 9 and also Class 11 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has triggered a slew of restrictions on movement of people and non-essential activities in the state.

The state government had earlier announced to conduct board exams for Classes 10 and 12 between May 10 and 25.

When coronavirus cases suddenly started increasing in April, the government had indefinitely postponed the exams and said a fresh schedule will be announced in mid-May.

Now, the government has decided to altogether cancel the board exams for Class 10 and give mass promotion to the regular students.

As per a rough estimate, around 12 lakh students of Class 10 were expected to appear or the board exams this year.

A decision on holding Class 12 board exams is yet to be taken by the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

J-K religious grouping condemns Israeli aggression in Palestine

Western Union Launches Cross-Border Payments on Google Pay

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Microsoft Threat and Vulnerability Management now supports Linux

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar will free Japanese journalist as gesture to Tokyo

A Japanese freelance journalist in Myanmar who was jailed and charged with spreading false news or information that could cause public unrest will be freed by the countrys ruling junta as a gesture of friendship with Japan, a state televisi...

New Jersey Muslims mark Eid with 'heavy hearts' due to Israel-Gaza fighting

Muslim worshippers at the Islamic Center of Passaic County in Paterson, New Jersey, celebrated Eid al-Fitr on Thursday with masks and prayers outdoors, as the conflict between Israel and Gaza cast shadows over the festival marking the end o...

Friend of embattled U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz readies guilty plea

A former Florida official central to the federal investigation of Republican U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz in connection with possible sex trafficking of a minor will plead guilty on Monday, a court filing showed, in a potentially troubles...

Cycling-Maeder takes Giro stage six as Bernal, Evenepoel impress

Swiss Gino Maeder claimed his maiden grand tour victory when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway on the sixth stage as Egan Bernal underlined his title credentials again on Thursday.A day after his Bahrain Victorious leader Mikel La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021