Left Menu

Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, family says

Several other activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao were arrested in the case.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 13-05-2021 23:41 IST
Elgar Parishad accused Hany Babu suffering from COVID-19, family says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi University assistant professor Hany Babu, arrested in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, tested positive for coronavirus infection on Thursday, his family said.

Babu was taken to government-run JJ Hospital here on Wednesday night from prison, the family said in a statement.

''About 7.30 pm (on Thursday), when Hany's mother arrived at the hospital to meet her son, she was informed by a nurse that Hany has tested COVID Positive. We are yet to receive any official information,'' it said.

He should be shifted from JJ Hospital to a multi- speciality hospital where he can be treated for COVID-19 as well his eye infection, it added.

The family also wrote a letter to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil.

Mentioning Babu's eye-infection, the letter requested the minister to take ''urgent steps to shift him to a high-end private hospital'', and added that the family was willing to bear the cost of the treatment.

Earlier, his family had said that Babu, lodged at Taloja Prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, was suffering from acute eye infection and should get proper treatment.

Babu was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in July 2020.

The Elgar Parishad case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at a conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon- Bhima war memorial.

Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists. Later, the case was taken over by the NIA. Several other activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao were arrested in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-MacIntyre earns share of halfway lead at British Masters

Scotlands Robert MacIntyre has made plans for another late-night gaming session after carding a six-under-par 66 to take a share of the halfway lead at the British Masters on Thursday. World number 45 MacIntyre, the highest-ranked player in...

DC Police victim of massive data leak by ransomware gang

The police department in the nations capital has suffered a massive leak of internal information after refusing to meet the blackmail demands of Russian-speaking ransomware syndicate. Experts say its the worst known ransomware attack ever t...

Blinken says U.S. will not leave Australia alone in face of China coercion

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the United States would not leave Australia alone on the field in the face of economic coercion from China.Blinken made the comment at a joint briefing with Australian Foreign Min...

Israel begins firing shells into Gaza as fighting escalates

Hamas sent a heavy barrage of rockets deep into Israel on Thursday as Israel pounded Gaza with more airstrikes and shells and called up 9,000 more reservists who could be used to stage a ground invasion. The hostilities intensified despite ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021