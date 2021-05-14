JIBS conducts virtual session on ‘Stress Management and Performance Enhancement’

'Need to raise awareness and understanding of behavioural competencies among students to alleviate stress' Friday, May 14th: With an aim to equip students about the spectrum of techniques that can be used in effective stress management, Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences (JIBS) under the aegis of O.P Jindal Global University organised a special virtual session on ‘Stress Management and Performance Enhancement’ on May 14.

The session was presided over by renowned psychologist Professor (Dr.) Sanjeev P. Sahni, who is also Principal Director at Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences (JIBS). A large number of students from Class 11th and 12th attended the online event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sahni highlighted various relaxation techniques, time-management skills and group therapies that can help in effective stress management and performance enhancement among students. He accentuated that the complete elimination of stress is not realistic but various tools and techniques can help in its regulation and management.

''There is an immense need to maintain stability and balance of bodily functions whilst we deal with the day to day academic and run of the mill work. There is a need to devote proper time for work, relaxation, fun and at the same time generate the endurance to hold up under pressure and deal with the challenges head on,'' Dr. Sahni said.

''There is a need for increased attention towards breathing exercises, relaxation techniques, meditation, proper sleep schedule, so that while we prepare ourselves to face challenges in life, our mental health isn’t affected,” he added.

The online programme was another in a host of programmes conducted by Jindal Institute of Behaviourial Sciences as a part of their community outreach initiative.

Amidst global pandemic which has restricted physical learning exchanges, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS) has conducted more than 300 online sessions on varied behavioural science topics related to mental health, emotional well -being and stress management.

Over 100,000 participants- which include students, parents, teachers, and other professionals- have so far attended the online sessions which are aimed to raise awareness and strengthen knowledge and understanding of behavioural competencies.

