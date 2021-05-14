Left Menu

No decision yet on pending class 12 board exams, says CBSE

Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public, a senior CBSE official said.The official was responding to a question about possibility of cancellation of class 12 board exams following demands by section of students and parents who have expressed concern over the COVID-19 pandemic situation.The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 13:57 IST
No decision yet on pending class 12 board exams, says CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said on Friday that it has not taken any decision yet on class 12 board exams even as a section of students and parents have been demanding cancellation of exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

''It is clarified that no such decision (cancellation of exams) has been taken regarding class 12 board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,'' a senior CBSE official said.

The official was responding to a question about possibility of cancellation of class 12 board exams following demands by section of students and parents who have expressed concern over the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of class 10 exams and postponed class 12 exams in view of surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year were scheduled to be held from May 4.

''The class 12 exams have been postponed and a review of the situation will be done after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted,'' a board official had then said. The CBSE had earlier this month announced the marking policy for class 10 board exams.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes were again suspended because of the rise in coronavirus cases.

Last year, the board exams had to be postponed mid-way in March. They were later cancelled and the results were announced based on an alternative assessment scheme.

With 3.43 lakh people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 2,40,46,809, while the death toll rose to 2,62,317 with 4,000 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund for procurement of vaccines: Siddaramaiah

The Congress Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.The government has miserably failed to protect the people and va...

World must act now to avoid climate catastrophe, UK's COP26 chief says

The world must act now to slow global warming otherwise there will be a climate catastrophe, COP26 President Alok Sharma said on Friday.Human activity is damaging our earth, is imperiling this brilliant jewel, Sharma said.And if we do not a...

Irish health service hit by 'very sophisticated' ransomware attack

Irelands health service operator shut down all its IT systems on Friday to protect it from a significant ransomware attack, crippling diagnostic services and forcing hospitals to cancel many appointments.The countrys COVID-19 vaccination pr...

FOREX-Dollar dips after Fed calms U.S. inflation jitters

The U.S. dollar edged lower against major currencies on Friday as risk appetite recovered across markets, after Federal Reserve officials helped calm jitters this week about accelerating U.S. inflation. The greenback, seen as a safe haven i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021