Left Menu

Ethiopia revokes press credentials of New York Times reporter

It was "deeply disappointing" that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, would try to silence an independent press, said New York Times assistant managing editor for international Michael Slackman. "We encourage the government to rethink this authoritarian approach and instead work to foster a robust exchange of information.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 14-05-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 14-05-2021 15:54 IST
Ethiopia revokes press credentials of New York Times reporter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ethiopia has revoked the press credentials of a foreign journalist working for the New York Times, according to the newspaper and an Ethiopian official. The Times said in an article on Thursday that Simon Marks, an Irish national who reports for it and other publications, had his credentials revoked by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority in early March, after returning to Addis Ababa from the Tigray region, where he had interviewed civilian war survivors.

"Last week, after appeals by The Times were declined, the head of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority confirmed Mr. Marks's accreditation had been cancelled at least until October," The Times article read. It was "deeply disappointing" that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize recipient, would try to silence an independent press, said New York Times assistant managing editor for international Michael Slackman.

"We encourage the government to rethink this authoritarian approach and instead work to foster a robust exchange of information. It can start by reissuing Mr. Marks's credentials and freeing any journalist being detained," Slackman said in a statement emailed to Reuters late on Thursday. Abiy's office said it was not responsible for granting or revoking press accreditation.

"Any attempts to directly link it to the Prime Minister is undermining national institutional processes," Billene Seyoum, Abiy's spokeswoman, told Reuters in a text message. The director-general of the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority, Mohammed Edris, told Reuters that Marks's license was revoked before he became head of the authority, and his predecessors had said the decision was based on "unbalanced reports" by Marks.

Mohammed said that after he took up the position, Marks asked him to reconsider but, due to approaching elections next month, he is busy with other issues. "What matters is the big picture," Mohammed said. "We don't have a problem with the New York Times, we don't have a problem with the media, the issue is an individual issue."

Abiy has overseen sweeping reforms since taking office in 2018, including the unbanning of more than 250 media outlets and the release of dozens of journalists. Abiy's 2019 Nobel Peace Prize citation included praise for his "discontinuing media censorship". But since the Ethiopian military launched an offensive in November in the northern Tigray region after regional forces attacked its bases there, international media watchdogs say that Abiy's government has cracked down on the media with arrests and obstruction of independent media covering the conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

US trade chief testifies before Senate Finance Committee over vaccine waiver

Google doodle to honor Polish painter & designer Zofia Stryjeńska on her 130th birthday

My Hero Academia Chapter 312’s preview reveals car bomb mystery

Colonial Pipeline slowly restarts as Southeast U.S. scrambles for fuel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Futures extend recovery ahead of retail sales data

U.S. stock index futures firmed on Friday at the end of a volatile week marred by worries about rising inflation and a subsequent tightening of monetary policy, while investors awaited retail sales data.Retail sales is likely to have increa...

Portugal leaves UK tourists on tenterhooks over travel

British holidaymakers are on tenterhooks as Portuguese authorities have yet to decide whether the country will allow them to visit from next week even after Britains government cleared them to go, prompting a surge in bookings. Britain adde...

Twelve killed in explosion at Kabul mosque during Friday prayers

At least 12 people were killed in an explosion at a mosque in a district of the Afghan capital Kabul during Friday prayers, officials said. Ferdous Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police, said 12 people, including the mosques Imam, had be...

AMS

AMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021